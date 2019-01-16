App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 02:18 PM IST

BJP will win 74 Lok Sabha seats in UP: JP Nadda

On his first visit to the state capital after being appointed as the party's election in-charge for UP, Nadda held a meeting with senior party office bearers.

Representative Image
Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh JP Nadda exuded confidence on January 16 that the saffron party will win 74 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in the state and downplayed the new alliance between the SP and the BSP for the general elections.

"We shall increase our tally of Lok Saba seats from the state by winning 74 seats, one more than last time," he told reporters.

The BJP had won 71 seats and two others went to its ally - Apna Dal.

"The BJP will register a handsome win in the Lok Sabha elections and all records will be broken. The reason for this is the work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said at the party headquarters here.

The people's affection towards the prime minister will also prove instrumental in BJP's win, Nadda said.

He said the party's electoral plank will be that of development and not caste-based politics.

Asked whether there is any threat from the newly-forged SP-BSP alliance, Nadda said, "We knew that this (alliance) is going to happen. We had anticipated this. Our strategy will be to bag at least 50 per cent vote share (in the Lok Sabha polls).
