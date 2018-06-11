BJP will win 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Participating in a 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme here, Puri interacted with senior and prominent citizens of the Uttar Pradesh capital, and apprised them of the Modi government's achievements.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs also sought their support.

"Under the 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme, BJP leaders are reaching out to people across the country.

"The main aim of the programme is to spread awareness about the good work and achievements of the Narendra Modi government, create a narrative and also solicit public support," Puri said.

The Union minister also said that after the NDA formed the government at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi on May 26, 2014, "development assumed the form of a mass movement".

He said," As many as 125 crore Indians are taking India forward."

In the last four years, various welfare schemes have reached the doorsteps of farmers, people from backward and deprived sections of the society, and the poor, who were cut away from development for decades, Puri said.