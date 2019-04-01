App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will surely put up a good show in south India: Muralidhar Rao

In an interview to PTI-Bhasha, he said the BJP has succeeded in establishing itself in the southern states by introducing its political ideology and narratives, adapting them to the regional acceptability.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BJP has established itself as the "third front" of south India and will put up a "good show" there in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, claimed BJP national general secretary Murlidhar Rao.

In an interview to PTI-Bhasha, he said the BJP has succeeded in establishing itself in the southern states by introducing its political ideology and narratives, adapting them to the regional acceptability.

"The political situation in south India is not like that of UP, Bihar and other northern states. They have different dialects, Theirs is a society which has developed and prospered politically, culturally and linguistically over thousands of years," Rao told PTI-Bhasa in an interview.

He said there can be no single strategy to win the southern states and that is why the BJP has sought to reach them and increase its acceptability through different strategies.

"The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in south India will emerge in a good position. It has already established itself in Karnataka and has emerged as the third front in Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," said the senior BJP leader.

Rao hoped for a good performance of his party in Tamil Nadu in its alliance with the AIADMK and other parties in the upcoming elections .

"The party has been trying to introduce its political ideology and narratives in south India, adapting them to the regional acceptability and and has even succeeded in it," said Rao.

He said with various regional parties ruling a larger part of south India for decades, the Congress has been greatly marginalised there.

Asked how much political benefits he expects to reap with an alliances with a fragmented AIADMK, Rao asserted that the party stands united and is a potent force in the state.

He said the BJP would surely benefit by its alliances with MDMK and other parties in the state, besides the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Striving to make a bold electoral imprint in Kerala, the BJP has reached a poll understating with the state's Bharat Dharma Jan Sena (BDJS) and the Kerala Congress, as per which the BJP would field 14 candidates in Kerela, leaving five seat for the BDJS and one for the Kerala Congress.

In Andhra Pradesh, which has 25 Lok sabha seats, the BJP has been unable to reach any electoral understanding with any local party and is focusing its strength on 10 seats there.

Claiming a "big victory" for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rao said with the Opposition poll alliance having the sole electoral agenda of removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the voters are sure to reject it.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Rao said it was earlier a "2G" party with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi at its helms, but after the formal entry of Priyanak Gandhi Vadra to it, it has now become a "3G" party.

"It is in the line with the Congress' tradition of furthering nepotism," he added.

Asked about a criminal case of fraud registered against him in Hyderabad, Rao said it was lodged under a political conspiracy.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 07:48 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Muralidhar Rao #Politics

