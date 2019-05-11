App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will see reduced seat count in UP, draw blank in seven states: Mamata Banerjee

She said BJP is looking at West Bengal for votes as it has fared badly in the last five phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 11 claimed that BJP will see a reduced seat count in Uttar Pradesh and draw a blank in seven other states and the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are losing confidence about winning the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

She said BJP is looking at West Bengal for votes as it has fared badly in the last five phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

"Where will BJP get the numbers from? In Uttar Pradesh its seat count will reduce from 73 to 13 or 17. In other states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajashthan, Punjab and Odisha the party will draw a blank. Its seats will reduce in Madhya Pradesh also", Banerjee claimed while addressing a public meeting here in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Nusrat Jahan.

Modi is losing confidence, she said and urged the electorate not to vote for BJP.

"In Bengal, Trinamool Congress should win all the 42 seats which will help it to have some control in the formation of the new government," Banerjee who has been claiming that her party would play an important role at the Centre after the general elections, said. "We do not want BJP. Show the door to the party through votes," the fiesty Trinamool Congress supremo, who leaves no opportunity to criticise the saffron party, said.

She alleged that BJP, Congress and CPI(M) are of the same ilk. "Some people are supporting BJP in the morning, Congress in the afternoon and CPI(M) in the night. So voting any of the three will be a waste. Vote for TMC, it is the only party which has the guts to fight BJP.

"BJP has kept the entire country petrified. Captured institutions like RBI, CBI, Income Tax and the ED .... Instead of giving food, shelter and clothing, it has dismantled Planning Commission with Niti Aayog and shown how to create riots ... It started cow vigilantism and lynching syndicates", she said. Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have often attacked the TMC by accusing it of running 'syndicates raj'.

Continuing her tirade against Modi, Banerjee said in the last parliamentary polls he had said a lot of things and became the prime minister. "But what work has he done in the last five years?"

Prices of commodities had risen during BJP's rule and is going to increase more after the elections.

"The BJP has forgotten Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who gave the Jai Hind slogan. Nathuram Godse (who killed Mahatama Gandhi) is now its leader," shge added.
First Published on May 11, 2019 07:25 pm

