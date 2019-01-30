App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will repeat 2014 election performance in 2019 polls: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a meeting of booth chairmen of the party's Awadh unit here, which was also attended by BJP president Amit Shah, Adityanath said, "This is a Kumbh of party workers. The victory flag of the 2017 and 2014 elections will be hoisted in 2019 as well."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday predicted that the upcoming parliamentary elections will see the BJP repeat its performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a meeting of booth chairmen of the party's Awadh unit here, which was also attended by BJP president Amit Shah, Adityanath said, "This is a Kumbh of party workers. The victory flag of the 2017 and 2014 elections will be hoisted in 2019 as well."

State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said Uttar Pradesh had become backward due to the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party alternatively coming to power in the state.

"After the BJP came to power, Uttar Pradesh became the focus of national politics," he said.

Pandey claimed that in the 23-party anti-BJP alliance, there are 13 claimants for the prime minister's post.

He said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a battle between public welfare and the opposition's dynastic politics.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma echoed Pandey's view.

"It will be BJP versus all in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The rival political parties are afraid of the BJP, whose flag is flying high. The BJP is getting support from every section of society," Sharma said.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh co in-charge Govardhan Jhadapia said the rival parties are joining hands as they are worried about their existence.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:47 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.