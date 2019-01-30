BJP will repeat 2014 election performance in 2019 polls: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday predicted that the upcoming parliamentary elections will see the BJP repeat its performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a meeting of booth chairmen of the party's Awadh unit here, which was also attended by BJP president Amit Shah, Adityanath said, "This is a Kumbh of party workers. The victory flag of the 2017 and 2014 elections will be hoisted in 2019 as well."

State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said Uttar Pradesh had become backward due to the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party alternatively coming to power in the state.

"After the BJP came to power, Uttar Pradesh became the focus of national politics," he said.

Pandey claimed that in the 23-party anti-BJP alliance, there are 13 claimants for the prime minister's post.

He said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a battle between public welfare and the opposition's dynastic politics.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma echoed Pandey's view.

"It will be BJP versus all in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The rival political parties are afraid of the BJP, whose flag is flying high. The BJP is getting support from every section of society," Sharma said.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh co in-charge Govardhan Jhadapia said the rival parties are joining hands as they are worried about their existence.