BJP will prove majority in Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale exuded confidence that the BJP will be able to prove the majority in Maharashtra Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule.

The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar was made the deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale said," I am confident that many MLAs will come with us. There is no pressure on any MLA. They can come to us on their own will. They will be welcomed. The Fadnavis government will prove its majority on November 30."

He said Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress should have decided to to form the government earlier.

"Farmers in Maharashtra want a government, which can resolve their problems, and also do good to the common public," he added.