HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will not 'destabilise' Congress-JDS govt: Yeddyurappa

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, the senior BJP leader said, "We will not indulge in luring Congress-JD(S) legislators, we don't require it also."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ruling out any attempts by his party to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said on December 27 his party would take "appropriate decision" if there was political instability.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly distanced himself from senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Umesh Katti's claim that 15 disgruntled MLAs from the ruling coalition were in touch with him and that the saffron party would form the new government in Karnataka by next week.

"Neither me, nor our leaders have said we will carry out operation lotus (BJP's election symbol). Umesh Katti's statement is not right," the former chief minister said.

"I want to say... let's think about what to be done when Congress-JD(S) government falls because of internal squabble," he said.

Operation Lotus refers to the controversial exercise carried out by the BJP during Yeddyurappa's tenure as chief minister when opposition MLAs were made to resign and join the BJP before getting elected again on the saffron party ticket.

Noting that people as well as the party were watching political developments, Yeddyurappa said, "When the situation arises and there is political instability, we will sit and decide."

"Everyone is watching the political developments. We are also watching. We are not 'sanyasis'. We will take appropriate decision at appropriate time," he said.

"No Congress or JD(S) MLA has contacted us, nor have we attempted it," he added.

Yeddyurappa also alleged that due to internal squabble within the ruling coalition about cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, development of the state was getting hampered.

The Congress too rubbished claims on December 27 that the coalition government in Karnataka would collapse due to internal rift, with party leader Siddaramaiah asserting that the Congress-JD (S) coalition was strong and they would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 05:11 pm

