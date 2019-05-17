App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will get more than 280 seats, NDA's tally 300 plus: BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao

BJP has joined hands with Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Dismissing his colleague Ram Madhav's assessment that the BJP will need the support of allies to form government, senior leader P Muralidhar Rao says his party will get more than 280 seats while the NDA's tally will be 300 plus.

Regional leaders like BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are irrelevant in the national context, the BJP's national general secretary told PTI.

Taking a potshot at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said everybody is thinking of becoming prime minister regardless of the numbers their parties might get in the elections.

Discussing Madhav's comment in a recent interview that the BJP will require the support of allies to form the next government, he said, “My entire party does not agree with him. It is not me alone. My party president, my PM candidate and my party have expressed the opinions disagreeing... And I have also learnt that he has changed his view after his interview."

related news

Rao said the BJP has got a clear advantage and this perception has increased phase by phase.

“So, in my view, we will either not be less than 300 (with NDA allies) or 280 plus on our own,” Rao said.

“We will be calling it NDA government. In 2014 also, we formed the NDA government but we had our own majority. So the same situation will continue,” he said.

Modi said in a rally in Bihar this week that the BJP will cross the 300 mark on its own. According to Rao, the Congress and opposition parties have been unable to put up a united front to fight the BJP.

“Though they were desirous of giving a united fight, they could not translate it into action,” the senior party functionary said ahead of the last round of the seven-phase election on May 19.

To a question on the party's probable tally in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, Rao said the BJP is seen as a party with a "Delhi advantage".

“Because of this, people think Mayawati is no choice for Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav is no choice for Delhi. Even the voters of these parties think... why should we vote for this party when they are not relevant in the Delhi context," he said.

Referring to the SP-BSP alliance in UP, Rao said their politics will not work in the state and the BJP will be able to improve its position in UP and the entire north India.

“I don't see a great deficit or shortfall (there),” Rao said, when asked whether the BJP will be able to maintain its 2014 tally of 71 in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to KCR's reported statement that the next prime minister should be from south India, Rao said everybody is thinking of becoming the prime minister, whether or not they have the numbers.

“When he (KCR) is saying so he must be having his own name (for becoming the PM). Mamata Banerjee is contesting 42 seats in Bengal... She is also available for PM. So everybody is thinking (of becoming the pm),” he said.

Rao said the party will get all the seats in Rajasthan this time too.

“In a state like Rajasthan where we had 100 per cent seats, all 25, we cannot win more seats. So our entire effort is to retain that number and achieve that number again. With the kind of feedback we are getting in MP and Rajasthan, we will be able to get the same number if seats we had in 2014,” he said.

The party got 27 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the last general election.

Talking about Bihar, he said Modi wave is at its peak in the state.

“The feedback is our alliance is going to do very well in Bihar and we will be adding one or two seats to our previous result as we are going to do in Karnataka,” Rao said.

BJP has joined hands with Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar.

Rao said the issues of corruption and the Rafale jet deal raked up by the Congress and the opposition parties has gone against them.

“Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all the opposition parties will realise this after May 23 results. I have gone to many parts of the country and there I have talked to people and there they are not willing to accept that Modi can be corrupt... So attacking him has not given any advantage to Congress or to the entire opposition,” Rao said.
First Published on May 17, 2019 11:54 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat's Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to arrive s ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes cues from Princess Diana, stuns in ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan is pretty in lavender on the third day of the g ...

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at 39

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor hosts girlfriend Malaika Arora at sp ...

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Ranveer Singh Drops the Most Adorable Comment on Deepika Padukone's Ca ...

Kasargod Under-19 Cricket Team Does Aryabhatta Proud, Gets Bowled Out ...

Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in ...

Maruti Suzuki Opens its 400th ARENA Showroom in India

Silicon Valley-based IT Firm Sues US Govt for Denying H-1B Visa to Ind ...

BSE Sensex Increased 200 Points, NSE Nifty Reclaims 11,300 Level in Ea ...

Indian Rupee Declined 29 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar

Qatar Airways Says Will Seriously Consider Partnership Proposal From I ...

HBSE Board 10th Result 2019: Haryana SSE 10th Results to be Announced ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a 'pa ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally: Delay and wreckage by harsh weath ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,300 ahe ...

Yes Bank surges 6% after CEO Ravneet Gill brushes off R Gandhi appoint ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Battle for Bengal: Mamata terms Modi 'fascist', 'torturer' at Kolkata ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Chelsea Manning refuses to testify in investigation into Wikileaks fou ...

IndiGo promoters' spat is different from other airline crises; every d ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.