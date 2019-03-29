App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP will get more seats than 2014, India needs total majority: PM Narendra Modi

Slamming the Opposition for coddling an alliance to oust him, Modi said, "A majboot (strong) government is better than a majboor (helpless) one"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an interview to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need of a poorna bahumat or absolute majority in the upcoming polls instead of a coalition government.

Clarifying that he is not against coalitions, Modi stressed that the major partner in the coalition should get an absolute majority so that the country can be run smoothly.

"In the last five years, the good work we were able to do, one reason behind it was the mandate of the people of this country. People elected a government with an absolute majority. Whenever I meet a global leader, when a leader who has come to power with an absolute majority, even the world looks at him with a different perspective. That is why the people of this country don't want to take India towards instability,” Modi told the news channel.

Modi also said those in the age group of 30-40 years can easily distinguish between “30 years of political instability” and a government that was elected with a total majority. He said this is the reason that people have decided to vote for a government with total majority.

related news

Confident of an absolute majority in the upcoming polls, Modi said this time, “The BJP will get more number of seats than the previous elections and all of NDA’s allies will win more numbers since the last time.”

Exuding confidence, Modi said he was certain that the BJP will even win from areas where the saffron party’s footprint is low.

Slamming the Opposition for coddling an alliance to oust him, Modi said, "A majboot (strong) government is better than a majboor (helpless) government."

He even criticized those parties who have been at loggerheads for decades, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and yet joined hands for the upcoming general election.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #united opposition

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

No Violation of FDI Norms in Approval to Set up AirAsia India, Centre ...

Data Loss Higher Among Indian Organisations: Study

Waqf Board, Muharram Processions and Haj Quota: BJP Eyes Shia Votes to ...

SP Leader Booked for Sexist Remarks Against Actor-BJP Leader Jaya Prad ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad: Hyderabad Look Register F ...

Pope Mandates Reporting of Sex Abuse Claims in Vatican City

Former CM Harish Rawat 'A Lone Monkey', Says Uttarakhand BJP Leader

Bottas Determined to Hang on to Winning Feeling

How the Premier League Title Race and Top-four Battle Will be Decided

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi p ...

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.