BJP will get more seats than 2014, India needs total majority: PM Narendra Modi

In an interview to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need of a poorna bahumat or absolute majority in the upcoming polls instead of a coalition government.

Clarifying that he is not against coalitions, Modi stressed that the major partner in the coalition should get an absolute majority so that the country can be run smoothly.

"In the last five years, the good work we were able to do, one reason behind it was the mandate of the people of this country. People elected a government with an absolute majority. Whenever I meet a global leader, when a leader who has come to power with an absolute majority, even the world looks at him with a different perspective. That is why the people of this country don't want to take India towards instability,” Modi told the news channel.

Modi also said those in the age group of 30-40 years can easily distinguish between “30 years of political instability” and a government that was elected with a total majority. He said this is the reason that people have decided to vote for a government with total majority.

Confident of an absolute majority in the upcoming polls, Modi said this time, “The BJP will get more number of seats than the previous elections and all of NDA’s allies will win more numbers since the last time.”

Exuding confidence, Modi said he was certain that the BJP will even win from areas where the saffron party’s footprint is low.

Slamming the Opposition for coddling an alliance to oust him, Modi said, "A majboot (strong) government is better than a majboor (helpless) government."

He even criticized those parties who have been at loggerheads for decades, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and yet joined hands for the upcoming general election.