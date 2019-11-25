BJP will get befitting reply in Maharashtra assembly floor test: Congress

The Congress' alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena has the support of 154 MLAs, the party said on Monday minutes after the Supreme Court reserved its order on a petition by the three parties on the formation of a new government in Maharashtra.

The BJP will get a "befitting reply" in the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation on Tuesday, the apex court said while hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.