172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bjp-will-create-history-in-west-bengal-assembly-elections-mukul-roy-5892391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will create history in West Bengal Assembly elections: Mukul Roy

"The BJP will perform extremely well and create history in the assembly elections in Bengal (April-May next year)," he told reporters after an organisational meeting at Purulia.

PTI

Newly-appointed BJP national vice president Mukul Roy asserted that the saffron party will create history in next year's West Bengal Assembly elections, as people are eager to see the restoration of democracy in the state.

"The BJP will perform extremely well and create history in the assembly elections in Bengal (April-May next year)," he told reporters after an organisational meeting at Purulia.

"There is only one question on the lips of people, whether democracy will be restored in Bengal," he said.

Close

On the disappointment expressed by Rahul Sinha after being dropped as national secretary of the party, Roy said he is the "face" of the BJP in the state.

"It will not be right to judge someone who has been in the party for many years, by one comment only. He has run the state unit for a long time responsibly," he said.

Sinha was BJP's West Bengal unit president for back- to-back terms and national secretary since 2015.

Roy also claimed that several Trinamool Congress leaders are ready to join the BJP in Purulia.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 07:42 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.