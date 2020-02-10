App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress has slammed the BJP government in Uttarakhand for contending in the case in the apex court that there was no fundamental right to claim reservation in appointments or promotions in public posts, and that there was no constitutional duty on the part of the state governments to provide reservations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Court's decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and tribals by the Constitution.

Her attack came after the Supreme Court held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

The Congress has slammed the BJP government in Uttarakhand for contending in the case in the apex court that there was no fundamental right to claim reservation in appointments or promotions in public posts, and that there was no constitutional duty on the part of the state governments to provide reservations.

Close

"Understand the BJP's bid of ending reservation -- 1. RSS people consistently make statements against reservation. 2. The BJP government of Uttarakhand makes an appeal in the Supreme Court to abolish the fundamental right to reservation. 3. Uttar Pradesh government also immediately starts tampering with the rules of reservation," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

related news

"The BJP first tried to weaken the law against atrocities on Dalits and tribals. Now it is trying to weaken equal rights given to them by the Constitution and Babasaheb (Ambedkar)," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #BJP #dalits #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.