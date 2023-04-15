 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

The CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the BJP over the CBI summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, alleging that the ruling party wants to establish an ”Opposition-free India” and is seeking to ”malign” the image of leaders who stand up against it.

Sibal urged all Opposition parties to speak up in one voice against this ”misuse” of probe agencies and asserted that it will be difficult to take on the BJP until all such parties stand together.”

They (the BJP) want an Opposition-free India and are targeting all Opposition leaders. We’ve seen how they have targeted Opposition chief ministers of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and other leaders,” he said in a statement.

Sibal also alleged that the BJP has misused provisions of the Tenth Schedule to topple elected governments.The BJP wants to ”malign” the image of Opposition leaders and is ”misusing” the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate for it, he alleged.