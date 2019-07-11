App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP wants 'one nation one party': Goa Congress chief

A group of ten Congress MLAs in Goa led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar merged with the ruling BJP on Wednesday evening, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reacting to ten out of 15 party MLAs joining the ruling BJP, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the BJP's goal was to create "one nation one party" situation in the country.

A group of ten Congress MLAs in Goa led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar merged with the ruling BJP on Wednesday evening, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house.

In a statement, Chodankar alleged that Congress MLAs joined the BJP after falling prey to blackmailing or allurements.

Close

Instead of "one nation one election" (which prime minister Narendra Modi is advocating), what the BJP really wanted was "one nation one party", he said. The BJP has "exposed its intense insecurity" about its coalition partner by poaching Congress legislators, Chodankar said.

related news

Despite having enough numbers in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's "unethical act" of luring Congress MLAs displayed his fear of facing a united opposition in the upcoming assembly session, he said.

"The entire episode reflects the utter misuse of power adopted by BJP which is full of arrogance and was finding itself on a sticky wicket after certain MLAs within its camp were unhappy with the government," Chodankar said.

It was also a lesson for alliance partners who went against the mandate in 2017 (when the Congress was the single largest party but failed to form a government) and installed the BJP in power, he said.

The development will not go down well with people who will defeat the BJP in the next polls, he claimed.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 08:09 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.