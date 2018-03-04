App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 04, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP wants NPP to take lead to form non-Congress govt in Meghalaya

Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the verdict of the assembly elections in Meghalaya was against the Congress, which ruled the state for a decade, and against incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the Meghalaya polls threw a hung verdict, the BJP today said it is ready to provide all support to form a non-Congress government in the hill state but the initiative has to be taken by the regional outfit National People's Party (NPP), which bagged the second-highest 19 seats.

Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the verdict of the assembly elections in Meghalaya was against the Congress, which ruled the state for a decade, and against incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

"We want the NPP to take the initiative and the BJP will provide full cooperation. We are here to help form a non-Congress government," he told reporters here.

Sarma said the BJP will encourage smaller parties and independents to join hands with the NPP to form the next government in Meghalaya.

He said the saffron party would not like to take the lead in government formation even though it is ready to talk to everyone "unofficially" to form a government.

In the 60-member assembly, the Congress, which had been in power, bagged 21 seats, the NPP, led by Conrad Sangma, son of late PA Sangma, got 19 seats, the BJP got two seats, the United Democratic Party bagged six seats, the People's Democratic Front bagged four seats, the Hill State People's Democratic Party got two seats, the NCP and the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement got one each and independents bagged three seats.

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Meghalaya #Politics

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC