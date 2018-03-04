App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 04, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP victory in north-east not a defeat for Rahul Gandhi: Farooq Abdullah

Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura polls, the results for which were declared today. The BJP wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah today defended Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the party's debacle in the Assembly polls in three northeastern states, stating that the party scion needed some time to deliver results.

Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura polls, the results for which were declared today. The BJP wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.

“I do not think he (Gandhi) has failed. Give him time as he has just become the president (of Congress party)...It is not his defeat,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

"He (Gandhi) will take time to grow in the organisation. Elections come and go,” he said.

Asked about the chances of Congress revival after back-to-back defeats, the National Conference chief said everyone has revival chances if one worked for the people.

The National Conference was part of the previous UPA-led coalition at the Centre.

tags #BJP #Congress #Farooq Abdullah #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC