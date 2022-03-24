English
    BJP Uttar Pradesh legislature party to meet today ahead of March 25 swearing-in of Yogi Adityanath

    Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP's central observer for government formation in the state, will also attend the meeting

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    The BJP released a list of 105 candidates for the UP Assembly elections on January 15. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur Urban.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh legislature party is all set to formally elect chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath as its leader in its meeting scheduled in Lucknow on March 24, a day before his swearing-in.

    Union home minister Amit Shah, the party’s central observer for government formation in the state, will also attend the meeting.

    The March 25 swearing-in of Adityanath will be held at Ikana Stadium on Shaheed Path in the state capital. He met BJP chief JP Nadda on March 23 for last-minute discussions on government formation. He had met prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 13

    READUP Election Results 2022 | Another landslide for BJP, but what does the fine print say?

    While the decisions have been taken for the top post, suspense continues regarding the post of the deputy chief minister, following the defeat of Keshav Prasad Maurya in assembly polls. Maurya lost in Sirathu to Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) who was contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Adityanath's second deputy, Dinesh Sharma, did not contest the election.

    Contenders for deputy chief minister include Dinesh Sharma, Baby Rani Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Swatantar Dev Singh and AK Sharma. Many BJP leaders have suggested Maurya may still have a chance to become the deputy chief minister again, especially after a second term as chief minister was granted to Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand despite his defeat in assembly polls.

    READ | Yogi Adityanath cabinet likely to take decisions on stray cattle, farmers' issues: Report

    Modi, along with several members of his cabinet and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, will attend the oath-taking on March 25.

    The BJP and its allies won a record mandate by bagging 274 of the 403 assembly seats of the state, becoming the first party in three decades to get a second straight term after completing a five-year tenure.
