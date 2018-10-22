App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP using threat of I-T raids to force petrol pump owners to go on strike: Arvind Kejriwal

"BJP people have threatened petrol pump owners of Income Tax raids if they did not go on strike. The oil companies also stated that tough action will be taken against petrol pumps not on strike," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the 400-odd petrol pumps and CNG dispensing units in the national capital remain shut on Monday in protest against the Delhi government's refusal to reduce VAT on fuels, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of "threatening" petrol pump owners to go on strike against the AAP dispensation.

"BJP people have threatened petrol pump owners of Income Tax raids if they did not go on strike. The oil companies also stated that tough action will be taken against petrol pumps not on strike," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP supremo said oil prices were the "lowest" in Delhi among four metro cities, adding petrol pumps were not on strike in Mumbai despite the oil prices being "highest" there "because the BJP was ruling in Maharashtra".

Kejriwal had on Sunday said that petrol pump owners told him "privately" that the strike was "BJP-sponsored" and "actively supported" by oil companies.

related news

A call of strike was given by the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) to all the 400 petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units in the national capital in protest against the AAP government's refusal to reduce VAT on fuels.

The chief minister also reiterated his government's demand to bring petrol and diesel within the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He also claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel rose because of "arbitrary taxes" levied by the Modi government at the Centre which should be reduced to provide relief to the people.

"Arbitrary taxes were imposed on petrol in the past four years by Modi ji and not us. Modi ji should reduce taxes to give respite to the people," Kejriwal said in another tweet.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 81.74 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 75.19 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 87.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.82.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.