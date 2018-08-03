App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP using NRC to polarise people: NCP

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Nawab Malik also claimed that data shows that the previous UPA government was more sincere in taking action against those living illegally in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The NCP attacked the BJP over the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying the ruling party was exploiting the issue to polarise people.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Nawab Malik also claimed that data shows that the previous UPA government was more sincere in taking action against those living illegally in India.

The Manmohan Singh government deported around 5,500 foreigners who were living in India without valid documents, whereas the present government has deported less than 1,000 foreign nationals in the last four years, he said.

"Has the Modi government identified how many people are living in India in this way (illegally)? Has the Centre raised the issue before the concerned countries? The government should come out with a clarification," Malik said.

"The BJP is trying to polarise people on religious lines to gain votes in elections," the NCP leader said.

While police regularly take action against those living illegally in the country, parties such as the BJP and Shiv Sena raise the issue only when polls are around, he said. The publication of draft NRC in Assam has triggered a political firestorm over exclusion of over 40 lakh residents of the north-eastern state.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 08:51 am

tags #BJP #India #NCP #NRC #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.