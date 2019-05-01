App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP using martyrdom of jawans for election purposes: Mayawati

Warning people that her political opponents have "adopted every trick" to win the elections, Mayawati said people should not fall for tall election promises and allurements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSP chief Mayawati on May 1 accused the BJP of using the martyrdom of jawans for election purposes and regretted that the country's borders are still not totally secure.

She also alleged that like the previous Congress government, the BJP dispensation too is using the CBI, ED and the Income Tax department against its political opponents for electoral gains.

"Under such circumstance, the electorate have to see to it that neither the BJP nor the Congress... comes to power at the centre," the BSP chief said at an election meeting here.

Claiming that the BJP will be voted out of power this time because of its pro-RSS, capitalist, communal and casteist policies, Mayawati said no amount of "drama" or 'jumlebazi' (rhetoric) will help the party.

related news

"The borders of the country are not totally secure under the BJP government as a result of which terror attacks are taking place and several jawans are being martyred. It is most unfortunate that they are anyhow using this for election purposes," the BSP supremo said.

"The new 'dramebazi' of 'chowkidar' will also not be able to save them (BJP) even if all their big and small 'chowkidars' (watchmen) get together and make an all out effort," she said.

Warning people that her political opponents have "adopted every trick" to win the elections, Mayawati said people should not fall for tall election promises and allurements.

"During the last Lok Sabha election, the prime minister (Narendra Modi) had the country dream of 'achche din' and made promises even one-fourth of which were not fulfilled. This is because most of their time was devoted to saving their capitalists friends and making them richer," she claimed.

The BSP president also accused the Congress of ignoring the contributions of B R Ambedkar and said like the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, Bharat Ratna was awarded to the architect of the Constitution only when V P Singh was the prime minister.

"When V P Singh sought our support for his government, we put forth two conditions -- Bharat Ratna for Ambedkar and implementation of Mandal Commission report, which he accepted. But the BJP, which was giving outside support, did not like this and withdrew," she said.
First Published on May 1, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Being An Action Hero Has Given Me Identity and Made Me Stand Out, Says ...

News18 Wrap: 15 Commandos Killed in Gadchiroli Maoist Attack, Masood A ...

Amrapali Group Committed First Degree Crime by Cheating Home Buyers: S ...

DU 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know

IPL 2019 | Warner's Departure Means One Less In Form Guy to Deal With: ...

Will Crores of Flora and Fauna be Wiped Off? Odisha Preps Up to Save ' ...

Keanu Reeves Sums up John Wick Franchise in 60 Seconds, See Video

Digvijaya Singh Would Praise Zakir Naik Whose Channel Sri Lanka Banned ...

Did Caste Mobilisation, Nationalism & Increased Polling Stations Lead ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Congress people hate me so much that th ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Fake WhatsApp post spells misery for Maharashtra vendor

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Here are the top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50 in April

Lucifer season 4, Fleabag season 3, Yours Truly, TVF Kota Factory: Wha ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Cyclone Fani: As East Coast prepares for another summer-time disaster, ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS rules against South African, says 'discrim ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.