App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP urges EC to take action against Rahul Gandhi for alleged casteist remark

Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of insulting people of a particular caste by his "why all Modis are thieves" comment, the BJP moved the election commission demanding action against the Congress chief.

Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

Led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a BJP delegation which included leaders Om Pathak and Satyapal Jain met top poll panel officials here and demanded action against Gandhi.

"We requested the election commission to take action against Rahul Gandhi as he has insulted people from a backward caste by asking why all Modis are thieves. This shows his feudal mindset," Naqvi said.

Jain claimed that the Congress president's remark is an insult to a specific caste and therefore the delegation has requested the Election Commission to take cognisance of it.

The BJP has also demanded deployment of paramilitary forces in all districts of West Bengal and video recording of polling in the state, he said.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:13 am

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: After Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan to reunite with Nawazuddin ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul in Kerala, PM Modi Picks Odisha on Last Day ...

IPL 2019 | Look Back at The Last Five KXIP vs RR Encounters

Amid Disenchantment With TMC, BJP Emerges a Third Front as Bengal's Le ...

Armed Men Kill 22-year-old in Front of Father After Robbing Him of Rs ...

Mamata’s ‘Divide and Rule’ and Gorkhaland Promise: Fate of Darje ...

It's Advantage BJP in Old Mysore as Congress, JDS Battle Vote Transfer ...

PHOTOS: Massive Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral Fire: YouTube's Algorithms Struggled to ...

Madhuri Dixit: My Priority is Not to Prove Anything to the World, It i ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayaw ...

There is no 'Make in India' yet

Exports grow 11% in March; trade deficit narrows

Fresh round of talks between AAP and Congress on Wednesday

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,700, near record high, Sen ...

Top brokerage calls for April 16: Macquarie 'neutral' on Dr Reddy's La ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 16

Top stocks to watch out for on April 16: Jet Airways, Wipro, Indiabull ...

Abysmal women's representation in Lok Sabha election proof of failure ...

Sonakshi Sinha on why her character stands out in Kalank, and reunion ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Jet Airways crisis: International operations to remain grounded till 1 ...

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces candidacy for US president, ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.