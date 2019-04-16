BJP urges EC to take action against Rahul Gandhi for alleged casteist remark

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of insulting people of a particular caste by his "why all Modis are thieves" comment, the BJP moved the election commission demanding action against the Congress chief.

Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

Led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a BJP delegation which included leaders Om Pathak and Satyapal Jain met top poll panel officials here and demanded action against Gandhi.

"We requested the election commission to take action against Rahul Gandhi as he has insulted people from a backward caste by asking why all Modis are thieves. This shows his feudal mindset," Naqvi said.

Jain claimed that the Congress president's remark is an insult to a specific caste and therefore the delegation has requested the Election Commission to take cognisance of it.

The BJP has also demanded deployment of paramilitary forces in all districts of West Bengal and video recording of polling in the state, he said.