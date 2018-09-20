BJP unlikely to change leadership in Goa amid floor test demand from Congress

To steer away from a possible floor test, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to appoint a new Chief Minister in Goa, according to a report by News18.

Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment.

BJP National President Amit Shah had met a delegation of state leaders in Goa and had taken stock of the situation.

According to the report, it is unlikely that the BJP would change the leadership in Goa immediately.

Appointing a new Chief Minister would force the BJP-led government to face a floor test and prove its majority in the Assembly.

BJP leaders led by Organisational Secretary Ram Lal said the alliance partners have stated that they will agree to any political decision taken by the saffron party, the report suggests.

Goa's principal opposition party Congress, has demanded a floor test and has claimed that it has the support of over 21 legislators in the 40-member Assembly.

Senior Congress leader and party Spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said that with three ministers including Parrikar currently in hospital, the BJP-led coalition is short of the halfway mark, the report adds.

Khalap added that this made it imperative for the Governor to call the single largest party to form the government.

"The effective strength of the House today is 37, of which one is Speaker and he has no right to vote if there is motion for trust," he said, according to the report.

Apart from Parrikar, two ministers -- Francis D'Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar -- are currently admitted to different hospitals.

Also read: How CM Manohar Parrikar's illness has affected the political posturing in Goa

On September 18, Congress legislators led by Chandrakant Kavlekar, had met Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded a floor test.

Kavlekar said that it is waiting for a response from the Sinha, who he claim had assured them that she would get back on the issue in three-four days.

The BJP has a total of 14 MLAs of its own. The coalition government had been formed with the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), who have three MLAs each.