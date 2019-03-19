App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP trying to turn Lok Sabha polls into 'khaki election', says Shashi Tharoor

The momentum was with the Congress when the Pulwama tragedy struck on February 14, killing 40 CRPF soldiers, Tharoor said, hitting out at the government for trying to make the upcoming Lok Sabha polls a "national security based election”.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Lok Sabha polls should be fought on “perennial issues” like poverty and disease and not on a “tragedy of one moment”, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor while accusing the BJP-led government of trying to turn the 2019 vote into a “khaki election” after the Pulwama attack.

The momentum was with the Congress when the Pulwama tragedy struck on February 14, killing 40 CRPF soldiers, Tharoor said, hitting out at the government for trying to make the upcoming Lok Sabha polls a "national security based election”.

"We were doing very well by all estimations and the momentum was with us when the Pulwama tragedy struck us. Thereafter, the government has tried to make this a khaki election, a national security-based election,” Tharoor told PTI in an interview.

“They are trying to hype their nationalist message that they were trying to protect the nation at the time of danger which, to my mind and my party's view, has not been the principle challenge facing the country," said the former diplomat and author who is aiming for a hat trick from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat this time.

related news

In his view, a “daily terror” of hunger, poverty and disease strikes the hearts of millions of India and the government must deal with that too.

"I am not minimising national security, but I am saying that the election has to be fought on perennial issues and not on a tragedy of one moment. That tragedy will be dealt with, has been dealt with and should be dealt with.

"But there is a daily tragedy, the daily terror of hunger, poverty, disease that is also a terror that strikes the hearts of millions of our fellow Indians and that too needs to be dealt with by the government," he said.

Agreeing that some surveys have suggested the BJP's chances have improved after the terror strike, Tharoor said it was the job of his party to remind people of the real issues.

According to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, there has been a dramatic change in the character of India under BJP rule.

An estimated 97 per cent of all communal violent incidents relating to cow vigilantism have happened in last four years, Tharoor said.

“And those are figures issued by the Home Ministry of Rajnath Singh. Not by Congress, not by any NGO. These are government figures. These are very serious crises," he said.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said "triumphant majoritarianism celebrates violence" and the "prime minister stays silent".

“So the condoning of this kind of thing is a deep assault on the very foundations of our democracy," the former Union minister said.

He said there are attempts by the centre to undermine the Constitutional arrangement that India was a country for all religions.

"That's being undermined in the ruling party's language and rhetoric and is also undermined by steps like the citizenship amendment Bill which will allow every citizen of a neighbouring country except Muslims to settle here. That kind of bigotry was never part of Indian nationhood," he said.

Tharoor also expressed the hope that the people of India will vote out the BJP as the party doesn't deserve a second chance.

Addressing the issue of farmer distress, he said, "Sadly, more farmers are committing suicide than there are victims of terrorism in India. I am not saying we should minimise... we should also keep our country safe, but we want the people to address the existing real problems which includes major levels of agrarian distress. For the first time in history, we have eight farmer suicides in Kerala."

The former UN diplomat also mocked the claims of the BJP government over job creation and said the saffron party was only interested in keeping its own job in Delhi.

The Congress wants every person in India to have a job, he said.

Due to the failed employment policies of the BJP government, skill development has not taken off effectively in the last five "wasted" years, Tharoor said, alleging that the exports and manufacturing sectors had taken a beating.

"Thanks to demonetisation, not only the GDP growth got hit of 2 per cent, but small and micro enterprises have shut down across the country.

Asked whether the Congress was ready to take on the BJP, he said it was "absolutely" ready.

Common people, the Congress leader said, were suffering under NDA rule.

An LPG cooking gas cylinder, which cost Rs 390 under the UPA regime, was priced Rs 975 under the BJP government for no good reason, he said.

Excise duties for petrol have gone up to Rs 19.48 under BJP rule even when the world prices are dropping, he added.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Complimented Lilly Singh on Bagging La ...

No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami

Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Atta ...

No Riots in UP Since BJP Came to Power, Says Adityanath on 2nd Anniver ...

PHOTOS: Cyclone Idai Wreaks Havoc in Mozambique, Zimbabwe

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Launch Academy in England

Tesla Optimistic to Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Re-Confirms on Twit ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: 1.2 lakh voters marked ‘doubtful’ will no ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone com ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.