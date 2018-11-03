BJP trying to gain sympathy over Parrikar's health: Goa Cong

The Goa Congress on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of "taking advantage" of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health to get people's "sympathy" with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Parrikar (62) is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence here since October 14 after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

"It is very unfortunate that BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are taking undue advantage of the Chief Ministers health to get public sympathy, which they presume will be converted into votes during the Lok Sabha polls (slated for 2019)," the Congress' Goa spokesperson Jitendra Deshprabhu said here.

He said that the BJP should have asked Parrikar to step down on health grounds.

The BJP refused to comment with Goa unit chief Vinay Tendulkar saying that Deshprabhu's statements were not worthy of a reaction.