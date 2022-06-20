English
    BJP trying to create armed cadre base through 'Agnipath' scheme: Mamata Banerjee

    Terming the scheme as an insult to the armed forces, Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP plans to hire Agniveer’ soldiers as ”watchmen” at its party offices, after their four-year service period.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image)

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image)


    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the Agnipath’ scheme, alleging that the saffron camp was trying to create its own ”armed cadre base through the new defence recruitment programme.


    Terming the scheme as an insult to the armed forces, Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP plans to hire Agniveer’ soldiers as ”watchmen” at its party offices, after their four-year service period.


    ”The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth,” the TMC boss said in the assembly. Banerjee also said the BJP is trying to fool the masses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by announcing such schemes.

    ”They had promised two crore jobs every year. But, now they are only fooling the people of the country in the name of these schemes, she added. The BJP legislative party staged a walkout from the assembly protesting against Banerjee’s remarks.

    PTI
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 01:47 pm
