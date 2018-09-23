App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP trying to build consensus on Ram temple construction: Mahendra Nath Pandey

Speaking about the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pandey said misuse of the law will not be tolerated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday said the party is making efforts to ensure that the Ram temple is constructed through consensus. He also said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on development and governance.

"Ram temple is the centre of faith and devotion for us. It should be constructed as per the law and we are committed to this...The BJP is making efforts so that the Ram temple is constructed through consensus," Pandey said in a statement.

"The people of India know that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and they want that a Ram temple should be built there. The feeling of every Indian is the feeling of the BJP," he said.

Speaking about the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pandey said misuse of the law will not be tolerated.

He also hit out at the attempts by opposition parties to forge an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the elections next year.

"Attempts are being made to forge an unnatural alliance by the rival political parties. The people have disowned them. The opposition has no issue except opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Who will be their leader is not clear, what will be their agenda is not clear. The country's honour is safe in hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Published on Sep 23, 2018 09:18 am

tags #India #Politics

