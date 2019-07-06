App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP trying to bring down Karnataka govt by 'buying' MLAs: Congress

The strong reaction of the party came after 13 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka submitted their resignation to the Speaker.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on July 6 accused the BJP of trying to bring down its coalition government in Karnataka by "buying" MLAs and asserted that the new word for the 'aaya ram gaya ram' phenomenon is "MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India".

The strong reaction of the party came after 13 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka submitted their resignation to the Speaker.

The ruling coalition, which has 118 members, faces the risk of losing majority in the 224-member Assembly if the resignations are accepted.

"The new word for 'aaya ram gaya ram' is MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India. The Karnataka government which is a joint government having complete majority under our democratic setup is now being sought to be pulled down by defections and resignations," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters here.

"MLAs are being bought in broad daylight. We deprecate the efforts of the BJP to buy over legislators, to pressurise legislators, to bring down an elected government in Karnataka," he said, asserting that the BJP has made such moves in other states in the past as well.

The 'aaya ram, gaya ram' phenomenon refers to the practice of MLAs defecting to other parties.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House.

First Published on Jul 6, 2019 08:25 pm

