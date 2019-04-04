App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, rival Congress ranked 6th

Political parties and their affiliates have spent Rs 3.76 crore on advertisements since February 19, 2019, according to the internet giant's Indian Transparency Report released on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP has topped the chart of political advertisers on Google with an advertisement spent share of around 32 per cent, while its rival Congress is ranked sixth with a meagre 0.14 per cent share.

Political parties and their affiliates have spent Rs 3.76 crore on advertisements since February 19, 2019, according to the internet giant's Indian Transparency Report released on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the top advertiser with a total advertisement expense of Rs 1.21 crore, accounting for around 32 per cent of the total advertisement expenses on Google, it said.

The Congress was ranked sixth with a total expenditure on advertisement of Rs 54,100 on Google.

BJP was followed by Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party, which spent a total of 1.04 crore on advertisements, according to the report.

Pammi Sai Charan Reddy, another advertiser, spent Rs 26,400 to promote YSR Congress Party candidates.

Pramanya Strategy Consulting Private Limited, which was promoting the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) and its chief Chandra Babu Naidu, was ranked third with an advertisement expenditure of Rs 85.25 lakh, the report said.

Digital Consulting Pvt Ltd, another entity that also promoted Naidu and his party, was ranked fourth with a total spending of Rs 63.43 lakh.

Google blocked advertisement of four of 11 political advertiser due to violation of its ad policy, it said.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 09:32 am

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Google #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Rupee Slips by 25 Paise to 68.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Turncoats and Unstable Governments: Arunachal Pradesh’s Politics of ...

Snapchat Testing Status, Mention, Snap Map Features

With Crackdown on Yasin Malik, India Has Officially Acknowledged Genoc ...

Black Widow Movie: Rachel Weisz and David Harbour to Join Scarlett Joh ...

IAF Pilot Talks About Flying Tejas LCA Fighter Jet as Display Aircraft ...

Apple to Slash iPhone XR Price in India, HDFC Bank Customers Get Extra ...

Twitter Eases Account Suspension Appeal For Users

Microsoft, BMW Launch Industrial Cloud Technology Partnership

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI may cut rates by 25 basis points on April 4: CNBC-TV18 poll

Congress manifesto: Education, Science and Technology have long been t ...

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty hovers around 11,650 a ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Reuters poll

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

Jet Airways crisis: Taking away international flying rights may prove ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic postponed after revisions by CBFC?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.