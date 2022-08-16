English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP top brass to hold meeting with party's Bihar core group today

    They are likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said, adding organisational changes may also come up for discussion.

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    BJP

    BJP

    The BJP's central leadership will hold a meeting with the party's Bihar unit leaders here today, days after the JD(U) parted ways with it and formed a new government in the state.

    They are likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said, adding organisational changes may also come up for discussion.

    The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda and the general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also be present.

    According to the sources, Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi all of whom are from Bihar are expected to attend the meeting

    BJP Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting, they said.

    Close

    This will be the first meeting of the BJP after JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the saffron party on August 9 and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance.

    The two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is set to be expanded Tuesday with the induction of close to 30 members from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance). The swearing-in will take place at 11.30 am at the Raj Bhavan, sources said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #BJP #India #Politics
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 10:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.