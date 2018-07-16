App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 07:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP too has contributed to delays in projects: Mayawati hits back

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting back at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the previous governments of neglecting the people and not completing developmental projects in time, BSP chief Mayawati today said the saffron party too had contributed to the delaying of projects.

"Why is the prime minister shying away from accepting this?" the former chief minister asked in a statement, hours after Modi blamed the previous governments by non-BJP parties for delays in completion of various schemes and projects.

"The BJP governments too have contributed in various 'atke, latke and bhatke' (stuck up, pending and derailed) projects in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi shying away from accepting this?" Mayawati asked.

Earlier, accusing the Congress and other parties of shedding "crocodile tears" for farmers, the Prime Minister had asked why developmental and irrigation projects across the country were neglected during their rule.

Addressing a public meeting at Mirzapur after inaugurating the Bansagar canal project and laying the foundation stone of the Mirzapur medical college, Modi had said those doing politics in the name of farmers, did not have the time to think about an effective hike in minimum support prices (MSPs).

Reacting to the criticism by the Prime Minister, Mayawati said from the way the BJP and Modi are advocating issues such as 'shamshan-kabristan' (cremation place and graveyard), talaq, Hindu-Muslim, fake news against the opposition, casteism and communalism, it seems there is disappointment and it is possible that the Lok Sabha elections may be held this year ahead of schedule.

"By toppling the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has already prepared the ground (for early elections)," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati termed the speeches delivered by Prime Minister Modi in Azamgarh and Mirzapur as "misleading".

The BSP chief said the top leadership of the BJP was feeling frustrated and disappointed after having failed to form the government in Karnataka.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #Congress #Mayawati #Narendra Modi #Politics

