you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to win over 65 assembly seats in Jharkhand: J P Nadda

The Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats. "The state government and the organisation of the BJP are moving forward rapidly and the people will bless them with 65-plus seats," Nadda said at a press conference here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP's national working president J P Nadda asserted that the party will win more than 65 seats in the assembly elections in Jharkhand, due to be held by the end of this year, and retain its power in the state.



He thanked the people of Jharkhand for their mandate as the BJP-Ajsu party alliance won 12 out of 14 seats of the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Praising Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Nadda said the state government is working towards the welfare of the people and implementing schemes with responsibility and transparency.

Claiming that benefits from the BJP's "double-engine" governments at the Centre and the state are clearly visible in Jharkhand, he appreciated the initiative undertaken by Das in implementing various schemes.

Earlier in the day, Nadda participated in a plantation programme at Ormanjhi on the outskirts of Ranchi.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 08:30 am

tags #India #Politics

