BJP to win 35-40 seats in Odisha, West Bengal and Northeast: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on March 31 claimed that his party would make substantial gains in the Odisha, West Bengal and Northeast, Odisha and West Bengal to offset any losses, if any, in other regions and get clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the News18 Agenda India summit, Shah said that BJP was looking to bag between 35-40 Lok Sabha seats in these states. “It will be a 35-40 game,” he said.

West Bengal

When the saffron party chief was asked about the number of seats it would win in West Bengal, Shah said it would emerge victorious in at least 23 out of the 42 seats there. In 2014, BJP had managed to win two seats in the state.

Northeast

He also said that the BJP was looking to bag 20-21 seats in the Northeast. The region, comprising of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur and Sikkim have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

When asked whether the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which had led to unrest in the Northeast, would affect BJP’s prospects there, Shah said, “Through the work that we have done through NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance -- the BJP’s alliance for the region), we are sure of substantially increasing our tally in the Northeast.”

In 2014, BJP had bagged eight seats in the region.

Odisha

The party president claimed that the BJP was on its way to not only performing well in Odisha, but also forming the next state government. Odisha is heading for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.