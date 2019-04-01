App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP to win 35-40 seats in Odisha, West Bengal and Northeast: Amit Shah

Shah claimed that the BJP was on its way to not only performing well in Odisha, but also forming the next state government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on March 31 claimed that his party would make substantial gains in the Odisha, West Bengal and Northeast, Odisha and West Bengal to offset any losses, if any, in other regions and get clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the News18 Agenda India summit, Shah said that BJP was looking to bag between 35-40 Lok Sabha seats in these states. “It will be a 35-40 game,” he said.

West Bengal

When the saffron party chief was asked about the number of seats it would win in West Bengal, Shah said it would emerge victorious in at least 23 out of the 42 seats there. In 2014, BJP had managed to win two seats in the state.

related news

Northeast

He also said that the BJP was looking to bag 20-21 seats in the Northeast. The region, comprising of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur and Sikkim have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Also read — BJP's Look East policy | Northeast: Saffron party's push for Citizenship Bill may upset leads in the region

When asked whether the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which had led to unrest in the Northeast, would affect BJP’s prospects there, Shah said, “Through the work that we have done through NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance -- the BJP’s alliance for the region), we are sure of substantially increasing our tally in the Northeast.”

In 2014, BJP had bagged eight seats in the region.

Odisha

The party president claimed that the BJP was on its way to not only performing well in Odisha, but also forming the next state government. Odisha is heading for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Agenda India Summit #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Northeast #Odisha #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #west bengal

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exercise Can Boost Health in Breast Cancer Survivors

Japan Reveals Name for New Era of Naruhito Will be 'Reiwa' Ahead of Em ...

I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Sensex rallies over 265 points, Nifty up 63 points in early trade; Ved ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.