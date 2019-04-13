App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to provide subsidised ration package at Re 1: Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' at Choudwar assembly segment within the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, Pradhan said all the beneficiaries of the state will receive five kg of rice, 500 gm of dal and 500 gm of salt at Re 1, only under the National Food Security Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on April 13 announced that a subsidised ration package at Re 1 will be provided to the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, if the BJP is voted to power in Odisha.

Addressing BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' at Choudwar assembly segment within the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, Pradhan said all the beneficiaries of the state will receive five kg of rice, 500 gm of dal and 500 gm of salt at Re 1, only under the National Food Security Act.

Nearly 3.26 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will be benefited by the package which aims to improve the nutritional requirement of the beneficiaries, the Union petroleum minister said.

Pradhan also announced that the BJP, if voted to power, will also enhance the remuneration of Anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000 per month and increased the pension amounts given under different social security schemes.

related news

The Union minister also announced that outstanding female students of colleges and universities will be given mopeds under the 'Sailabala Two-Wheeler' scheme.

"In order to address the inherent road traffic problems of Choudwar, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the BJP government in the state will take up an ambitious metro project to link these three historic cities," Pradhan said.

The Union minister was in Choudwar to campaign for Prakash Mishra, the party's candidate for the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat and MLA nominee Nayan Ranjan Mohanty.

Pradhan also said that the BJP will form government both at the Centre and in Odisha this time.

Elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assembly are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases.

The first phase was held on April 11 and the remaining phases will be held on April 18, 23 and 29.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 10:13 pm

tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: AB de Villiers slams ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

KAR PUC Result 2019: Karnataka Class 12 Result Likely to be Declared o ...

For Anurag Kashyap, Nitin Gadkari is 'Far Better' Option Than Modi as ...

Narendra Modi a Better Indian PM for Pakistan: Arvind Kejriwal

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Release Inter 1st, 2nd Scores ...

2 Held in Connection with Lynching of Man in Jharkhand

EC Writes to TDP, Questions Presence of EVM Theft Accused in Chandraba ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? H ...

Telangana Board to Declare TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 Soon at ...

Punish Congress in Such a Way That Its Candidates Lose Their Deposits, ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Mamata Banerjee no 'saviour of democracy'; browbeating of filmmakers, ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Impunity for cow vigilantes in BJP's India threatens the foundational ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.