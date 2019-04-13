BJP to provide subsidised ration package at Re 1: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on April 13 announced that a subsidised ration package at Re 1 will be provided to the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, if the BJP is voted to power in Odisha.

Addressing BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' at Choudwar assembly segment within the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, Pradhan said all the beneficiaries of the state will receive five kg of rice, 500 gm of dal and 500 gm of salt at Re 1, only under the National Food Security Act.

Nearly 3.26 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will be benefited by the package which aims to improve the nutritional requirement of the beneficiaries, the Union petroleum minister said.

Pradhan also announced that the BJP, if voted to power, will also enhance the remuneration of Anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000 per month and increased the pension amounts given under different social security schemes.

The Union minister also announced that outstanding female students of colleges and universities will be given mopeds under the 'Sailabala Two-Wheeler' scheme.

"In order to address the inherent road traffic problems of Choudwar, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the BJP government in the state will take up an ambitious metro project to link these three historic cities," Pradhan said.

The Union minister was in Choudwar to campaign for Prakash Mishra, the party's candidate for the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat and MLA nominee Nayan Ranjan Mohanty.

Pradhan also said that the BJP will form government both at the Centre and in Odisha this time.

Elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assembly are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases.

The first phase was held on April 11 and the remaining phases will be held on April 18, 23 and 29.