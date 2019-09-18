App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to protest against Madhya Pradesh Congress govt on September 20

The Congress government has "turned a deaf ear" to the problems being faced by cultivators and other people due to heavy rains and subsequent floods in parts of MP, state BJP Chief Rakesh Singh alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP will stage protests across Madhya Pradesh on September 20 against the Congress-led state government's "apathetic attitude" towards the flood-affected people, a saffron party leader said on Wednesday.

"The government is not visible on the field. The presence of administration is not seen anywhere," he claimed.

"In protest against the apathetic attitude of the Congress government, the BJP would hold protests in every Assembly segment across the state on Friday," he said.

He claimed that thousands of people have become homeless after floods in some parts of the state.

The Congress came to power in the state by gaining the sympathy of farmers, but it has done nothing to ease their pain and sufferings, Singh said.

"Not a single government representative reached the flood victims to support them," he claimed.

He said the BJP's district chiefs in the state have been asked to extend help to the flood-hit people in their respective areas.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #India #Politics

