BJP to protest across UP against Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will stage protests in every district on Saturday against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has said.

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement on Friday evening, terming Bhutto's statement against Modi "indecent" and "shameful". He said the party would stage protests at the district level in the entire state on Saturday.

BJP workers staged a protest in Mathura on Friday and burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister.

State BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said party workers would hold a protest in capital Lucknow around 12 noon.

Chaudhary said under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been recognised as a strong nation in the whole world.

"The statement of the Pakistani foreign minister, who has failed on every front, shows his frustration and disappointment," he added.