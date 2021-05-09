BJP to pick Assam legislature party leader today in presence of central observers

File image: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (left) and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image courtesy: Twitter/@drlaxmanbjp)

The BJP Legislature Party in Assam will meet on May 9 to elect the next Chief Minister of the state, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority, a party spokesman said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin from 11 am and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party General Secretary Arun Singh will be present as central observers. Baijayant Panda, BJP's Assam in-charge will also be present on the occasion. Party's state unit President Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the legislative assembly last evening to review arrangements for the legislature party meeting.

He, however, refused to divulge the details of the scheduled meeting.

The party's central leadership had summoned chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both contenders for the top post, to New Delhi on May 8 for discussions on the formation of the next government in the state. A series of meetings, lasting for more than four hours, were held with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the duo, following which Sarma said that the BJP's legislature party is likely to meet on May 9 and all questions related to the next government will be answered there. Both Sonowal and Sarma had gone together to Delhi last morning by a chartered flight and returned at night along with the central observers.

The BJP had not announced the name of the chief minister before the polls and speculations are rife for the last one week on who would be the next chief minister of the state.

Sonowal was projected as the chief ministerial candidate during the 2016 polls and as the then state BJP candidate President had led the party to victory, forming the first saffron party government in the North East.

Party sources said the name of the chief minister was expected to be proposed by either of the contenders with the party president likely to second it. The ruling BJP alliance is the first non-Congress government in the state to win the elections for the second consecutive term.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.