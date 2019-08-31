App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to observe 'Seva Saptah' to pray for long life and good health of PM Modi in September

Dozens of prominent persons, including office-bearers of Bishnah-based social organisation Vikas Manch, several sarpanch and panch and former village representatives joined the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP will observe 'Seva Saptah' (service week) from September 14 across the country to pray for long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior leader said on August 31.

"BJP has taken a very big decision and it is observing 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The Prime Minister's birthday falls on September 17 and we will pray for his long life and good health so that he can continue to take decisions in the national interest," party's National Vice President and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna said.

Khanna was addressing party workers at Trikuta Nagar here.



related news

Khanna said he is part of the four-member team constituted by the party to supervise the 'Seva Saptah' programme to reach out to the people and mitigate their problems.

Referring to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, he said the "historic day" was the happiest moment of his life because the entire nation waited for over 70 years for this "bold decision".

"BJP is the only party which is capable of taking decisions in the interest of the nation and its public...," Khanna said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, he said the BJP is a party with difference as the organisation does not belong to any individual and where an ordinary activist can hold any post.

"We have a 'chaiwala' (tea-seller) as our prime Minister. By your dedication and hardwork, you can carve out a position for yourself," he said, exhorting the workers to dedicate themselves to strengthen the party.

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

