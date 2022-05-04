BJP to hold meeting of key organisational leaders in Jaipur on May 20-21

The BJP will hold a meeting of its key organisational leaders from across the country in Jaipur on May 20-21 to deliberate over its strategy for upcoming polls in states and discuss the current political situation, sources said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address one of the sessions virtually, they added.

BJP president J P Nadda will chair the meet, and all its national office-bearers besides state party chiefs, in-charges and general secretaries (organisation) in the states will attend the meeting.

This will be first physical meeting of these key leaders responsible for running the party's organisation nationwide since COVID-19 broke out in early 2020. Virtual meetings were, however, held at a regular interval. This will be first physical meeting of these key leaders responsible for running the party's organisation nationwide since COVID-19 broke out in early 2020.

The meeting of all these leaders will be on May 20, while all state general secretaries (organisation) will also meet separately the next day. A communication from BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh has asked state presidents and general secretaries (organisation) to bring a report on activities taken by the party in their respective state. The meeting's agenda is likely to be circulated soon.

The BJP's decision to hold the meeting in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan is politically significant as the party has been seeking to corner the state government over a host of issues, including recent incidents of communal violence in several places. The Congress is also holding its three-day "chintan shivir" from May 13 at Udaipur in the state.

The state will go to polls in the second half of the next year. Since its impressive victory in the recently held five state assembly polls leading to the party forming government in four of them, the BJP has stepped up its activities in several other states, including in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

While Gujarat and Himachal are set for assembly polls later this year, Karnataka is scheduled for assembly elections in the first half of the next year.