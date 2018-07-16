App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to go to people on 'failure' of JDS-Congress to honour poll-promises

Raising questions about implementation of promises made by the coalition partners ahead of polls he said, there was no clarity on the farm loan waiver.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leaders in Karnataka would soon undertake state-wide tours to highlight the alleged failure of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in fulfilling poll promises and issues concerning the state,party state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa today said.

After BJP state executive and core committee meetings on July 17 and 18, the leaders would set out on the tours from July 20, Yeddyurappa, also the leader of opposition in the state assembly, told reporters here.

There are several other issues concerning the state,with all these issues we have planned to go in three or fourteams... we will go to every district," he said.

The next phase of BJP's 'fight' against the JDS-Congress government  would be planned later, he added.

During the recent assembly session, Yeddyurappa had threatened that he and other 104 BJP MLAs would go to the people to highlight the 'failure' of the Congress and JDS in fulfilling promises made ahead of the polls.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Current Affaris #India #Politics

