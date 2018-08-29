BJP to go alone in 2019 Arunachal Assembly elections

The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh today said it would not go for any pre-poll alliance for the Assembly elections slated next year.

"We will not go for any pre-poll alliance with any party but will contest the election on our own," BJP state unit president Tapir Gao told reporters in the sidelines of a meeting of the partys MLAs with BJP national general secretary (Organisation) and in charge of North East Ajay Jamwal in the Assembly premises here.

Jamwal, who arrived from New Delhi along with Gao and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today, is on a three-day visit to the state. Gao further said that the Assembly elections in the state would be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections early next year.

When asked about Khandus sudden visit to New Delhi skipping the all-important assembly session, Gao said that all the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states were summoned by the partys central leadership to take their views on the partys position in their respective states and developmental issues.

The central leadership is happy with the performance of the state government and appreciated it as the best performing state in the region in terms of implementing central flagship programmes, Gao added.