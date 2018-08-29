App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to go alone in 2019 Arunachal Assembly elections

Jamwal, who arrived from New Delhi along with Gao and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today, is on a three-day visit to the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh today said it would not go for any pre-poll alliance for the Assembly elections slated next year.

"We will not go for any pre-poll alliance with any party but will contest the election on our own," BJP state unit president Tapir Gao told reporters in the sidelines of a meeting of the partys MLAs with BJP national general secretary (Organisation) and in charge of North East Ajay Jamwal in the Assembly premises here.

Jamwal, who arrived from New Delhi along with Gao and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today, is on a three-day visit to the state. Gao further said that the Assembly elections in the state would be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections early next year.

When asked about Khandus sudden visit to New Delhi skipping the all-important assembly session, Gao said that all the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states were summoned by the partys central leadership to take their views on the partys position in their respective states and developmental issues.

The central leadership is happy with the performance of the state government and appreciated it as the best performing state in the region in terms of implementing central flagship programmes, Gao added.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:42 pm

tags #Arunachal #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.