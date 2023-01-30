English
    BJP to form next govt in Tripura, says Himanta Biswa Sarma; CM files nomination

    Sarma accompanied Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to file his nomination from Town Bardowali seat on Monday, the last day to file nominations. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also accompanied them.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday claimed that BJP will form the next government on its own strength in Tripura in the February 16 Assembly poll.

    Sarma accompanied Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to file his nomination from Town Bardowali seat on Monday, the last day to file nominations. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also accompanied them.

    The party will emerge victorious because the development in the northeast state during the past five years under the BJP-led government, he told the media on the sidelines.

    "BJP will be able to form the next government in Tripura on its own strength because of development during the past five years. The saffron party has decided to fight the election alone for the unity and development of the state and to ensure the people’s rights," said Sarma, who arrived here on Sunday night to be present during the submission of nomination papers of Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.