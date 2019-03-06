BJP to decide age limit for candidates, may start announcing names next week: Report

Moneycontrol News

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet after dates for the Lok Sabha elections are announced to decide on the age limit for candidates, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

The party, according to the report, will take a decision on whether candidates above the age of 75 should be fielded, since that is also the age limit set by the BJP for ministerial berths.

"Before we distribute tickets, top leaders of the party are to meet and take a call on giving tickets to these three categories of candidates," a senior party leader told the newspaper.

The leader added that BJP has started consultations for the names of candidates and might start announcing names as early as next week.

While the party, which came to power in 2014, had then declared 75 years as an age limit for ministerial berths, it had earlier hinted that the limit may not apply for poll candidates.

Accordingly, leaders holding ministerial berths, such as Anandiben Patel in Gujarat and Union Ministers Kalraj Mishra and Najma Heptulla resigned after crossing the age limit.

According to the report, if the leadership decides on the 75-year age limit in its meeting, veteran BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, 91 and 85 respectively, will not be able to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, the party is also mulling whether to field existing Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) for the Lok Sabha polls. The report adds that Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is being considered for the Patna Sahib seat, currently held by the party’s rebel leader Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha had earlier said that he will contest from the constituency "whatever the situation".

According to the report, sitting legislators from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are also eyeing a ticket.

"These decisions will be taken up after proper consultation and taking into account various other factors," the leader mentioned first was quoted by the newspaper as saying.