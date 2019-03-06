App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP to decide age limit for candidates, may start announcing names next week: Report

The party has started consultations for the names of candidates and may start announcing names as early as next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet after dates for the Lok Sabha elections are announced to decide on the age limit for candidates, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

The party, according to the report, will take a decision on whether candidates above the age of 75 should be fielded, since that is also the age limit set by the BJP for ministerial berths.

"Before we distribute tickets, top leaders of the party are to meet and take a call on giving tickets to these three categories of candidates," a senior party leader told the newspaper.

related news

The leader added that BJP has started consultations for the names of candidates and might start announcing names as early as next week.

While the party, which came to power in 2014, had then declared 75 years as an age limit for ministerial berths, it had earlier hinted that the limit may not apply for poll candidates.

Accordingly, leaders holding ministerial berths, such as Anandiben Patel in Gujarat and Union Ministers Kalraj Mishra and Najma Heptulla resigned after crossing the age limit.

According to the report, if the leadership decides on the 75-year age limit in its meeting, veteran BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, 91 and 85 respectively, will not be able to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, the party is also mulling whether to field existing Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) for the Lok Sabha polls. The report adds that Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is being considered for the Patna Sahib seat, currently held by the party’s rebel leader Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha had earlier said that he will contest from the constituency "whatever the situation".

According to the report, sitting legislators from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are also eyeing a ticket.

"These decisions will be taken up after proper consultation and taking into account various other factors," the leader mentioned first was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parliamentary Panel Concerned Over Ability of Facebook to Check Misuse ...

Budget Carrier Spicejet Signs on Amadeus as its First Global Sales Par ...

New Zealand Hope to Avoid Sri Lanka Like Episode at Wellington - Trent ...

35 Strangest World Records Ever Set; You Won't Believe Exist

'Abhinandan is Not on Social Media': IAF Warns About Fake Accounts Imp ...

At least 16 Killed in Attack in Eastern Afghanistan: Provincial Spokes ...

Pakistan to Send Envoy Sohail Mahmood Back to India to 'End all Confli ...

Surveen Chawla Looks Sensational In Her Baby Shower Ceremony

Land Rover SVO Unveils New Armoured Range Rover Sentinel with Enhanced ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.