Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to collect 1 crore signatures in favour of Ayushman Bharat

This was revealed by BJP state president Basant Panda, a day after the party's state executive meeting that decided to launch a series of campaigns against the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state.

The Odisha unit of the BJP said it would collect signatures of at least one crore people for implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat programme in the state.

"The party will collect signatures of about one crore Odias demanding implementation of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana and submit it to the governor as a memorandum before the Durga Puja," Panda told reporters here.

Stating that the signature campaign would follow the gherao of all 314 block offices from October 27 to 30 in protest against rampant corruption in the construction of projects, massive irregularities in 'Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana' and inclusion of BJD workers in the states own food security scheme.

Panda also said that the BJP will launch a statewide 'Lok Sampark Padayatra' from November 1 to 30, in villages and panchayats, to make people aware of the gross failure of the state government during its 18-year rule.

This apart, the saffron party has decided to take up a statewide 'Parivartan Padayatra' from December 1 to 30, he said.

Several central party leaders are expected join the campaign, he added.

The 'Parivartan Yatra' will cover 114 towns and cities of the state, Panda said.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 11:10 am

tags #Ayushman Bharat #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics

