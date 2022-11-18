BJP to begin 'carpet bombing' today with 200 rallies lined up for poll-bound Gujarat

In the run-up to high stakes Gujarat Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on November 18 will begin "carpet bombing" in the state with rallies and public meetings in 82 out of 89 Assembly constituencies going to polls on December 1.

As per party’s schedule, 15 national-level leaders will address gatherings in 46 Assembly segments, while the other 36 constituencies will be covered by 14 state leaders of Gujarat.

The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 1995, seeks its seventh straight term. It has announced a list of 15 national-level leaders who will join the carpet bombing campaign, including party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, six Union ministers – Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, Faggan Singh Kulaste, VK Singh and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

“It’s the BJP’s master stroke to have so many rallies and public meetings in one day. All the leaders after addressing public meetings will start door- to-door campaigning for the next three days. Our priority is to reach out to voters and highlight the achievements of the party at the Centre and the state,” said Gujarat BJP Media Coordinator Zubin Ashara.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh counterparts Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Yogi Adityanath will also hit the campaign trail.

The public meetings will also be addressed by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart M Brijesh Pathak, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

However, the campaign will get a mega push with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding rallies in his home state for three days from November 19. He will address rallies at Valsad, Dhoraji, Amreli, Botad, Navsari and Surendranagar, said sources. Modi alone is expected to hold around 20 rallies in the state as part of a line-up of more than 200 rallies across Gujarat, sources added. The party’s carpet-bombing campaign is beginning a day after ‘withdrawal of nominations’ for phase one ended. On Thursday, three rebel BJP leaders recalled their nominations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been campaigning in the state for the last two months, has given directions to senior leaders to have meetings with leaders who were denied tickets. “Through dialogue we want to make situations better. These leaders are part of our family, who have worked for the party over the years,” said a source. The BJP has dropped 40 sitting MLAs and has given space to many young faces.

Moneycontrol News

