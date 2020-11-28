PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 03:00 PM IST

BJP to be blamed if Maharashtra faces second COVID-19 wave: Minister

"The BJP will be responsible if the state is hit by a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP is playing politics by gathering people (for protests)," Sattar told reporters in Nanded on Friday.

PTI

Maharashtra minister of state for Revenue Abdul Sattar has slammed the BJP for organising protests on streets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The BJP will be responsible if the state is hit by a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP is playing politics by gathering people (for protests)," Sattar told reporters in Nanded on Friday.

He ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in old format at this juncture.

"The BJP is gathering people for protests and morchas. If this continues and if Maharashtra faces a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the BJP will be responsible," he said.

In a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had raised the issue of "some parties" holding protests in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, without naming the BJP.
