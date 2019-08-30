BJP, TMC in Bengal likely to clash during Durga Puja festivities

Durga Puja, scheduled to take place in the first week of October, is likely to become a bone of contention between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government with senior BJP leaders planning to use the festival to reach out to people in the state.

BJP leader plan to talk, during the 10 days of the festival, about the crucial decisions taken by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift the poor and strengthen the security of the country.

The BJP plans to push for further gains after winning 18 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the recently held general elections with the TMC winning the remaining 22. The West Bengal unit of the BJP has decided to request senior leaders and Union ministers to visit the puja pandals in West Bengal during the puja. “Members of the BJP will be part of at least 1,200 puja samitis in the state this time. Last time we were only part of 400 puja samitis. The number can increase as the time of the puja comes near," said a senior BJP leader.

The party has decided to focus on organizing Durga Puja in rural areas of the state instead of in big cities and state capital Kolkata. “The idea is to organize several small Durga pujas in villages with the help of villagers rather than one big puja in cities, so that we can reach out to a greater number of people. There will be puja pandals in cities also," said the leader quoted above.

“We are getting requests from various puja samitis and state unit members who want home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani to visit puja pandals as special guests. The maximum number of requests are for these three leaders. We have forwarded these requests to our central leadership and they will decide on the tour plan of senior leaders and Union ministers during the puja. We want several Union ministers to be present in West Bengal at the time of puja," said a second BJP leader.

“Every senior party leader of the state is getting at least 10 requests to become a chief guest at a puja pandal. We are collecting information from all the leaders to have a final count of the number of requests. Another problem that the puja samitis are facing is that the state government is denying them permission if the samiti is inviting BJP leaders. The state government under chief minister Mamata Banerjee is creating difficulties for puja samitis who are inviting BJP leaders," the second BJP leader said.

TMC leaders, however, remain unfazed. “The BJP can try to influence puja samitis but I do not think there will many takers for the plan. It is for the organizers to decide who to invite but there may not be many takers," said Sougata Roy, senior TMC leader and a member of Parliament.