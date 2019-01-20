BJP ticks off MK Stalin for not echoing 'Rahul for PM' at TMC rally

The BJP on January 20 said DMK president MK Stalin could not reiterate his 'Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister pitch' in the Opposition rally at Kolkata and it showed that he has diverged from his avowed stand. Stalin, however, said he continued to be firm in his stand of "Rahul for PM."

"Stalin said Rahul Gandhi will be the PM candidate in Chennai. He could not say so at Kolkata," BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said here adding such contradictions outlined the contours of the Opposition front.

Later, speaking to reporters in Madurai, the BJP leader said, "had Stalin been consistent in his stand why did not he say that he proposed Rahul Gandhi for the post Prime Minister at the mega Kolkatta rally attended by over 20 parties."

Apparently blaming Stalin for diverging from his previous stand of supporting Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister she said, such deviation showed "his hesitancy and obstacles."

Unlike the undercurrent of incohesion in the Opposition ranks, her party led front was clear that "to save the nation, Narendra Modi should return as the Prime Minister."

The DMK chief said he proposed Rahul Gandhi's name at his party held event here whereas the Kolkata rally saw the convergence of several Opposition parties who had decided to pick the PM nominee post Lok Sabha election in keeping with the unique political scenarios in their respective States.

"It was a DMK held event where we had every right and we proposed Rahul Gandhi since people of Tamil Nadu expected and what is wrong in it," asked Stalin addressing a function.

Affirming that Rahul Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister, Stalin said "wait and see if it happens or not," and added that no leader at the Opposition rally had questioned him for backing the Congress chief for the top post.

Viduthalai Chiruthailgal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the Kolkata rally was only an initiative aimed at bringing together "secular parties against the BJP and it was not an event to declare the Prime Minister candidate of the Opposition.