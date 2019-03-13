App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi over land deals; Congress dismisses allegation as 'baseless, fake'

Citing a media report, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani told reporters that Robert Vadra is "merely a mask" in the controversial land deals and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi is the "real face".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP on March 13 dragged Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into alleged corruption involving land deals, claiming the opposition party has come to define "family corruption" by "institutionalising" graft.

Citing a media report, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani told reporters that Robert Vadra is "merely a mask" in the controversial land deals and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi is the "real face".

Dismissing the allegations, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Facing imminent defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his favourites are resorting to levelling completely baseless and fake allegations".

At a press conference, Irani said, "The country has come to know that the brother-in-law (Rahul) is also involved with his 'jija' (Robert Vadra) in this family package of corruption".

related news

Referring to the report, Irani claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra purchased land in a deal involving H L Pahwa, who was raided by the Enforcement Directorate, and Mahesh Kumar Nagar, who also had a role in land transaction involving Robert Vadra.

Pahwa, she said, was lent money by C C Thampi who is "friends" with controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The BJP leader claimed that Gandhi's opposition to a defence deal, an apparent reference to the Rafale transaction, was due to his "financial and family" interests as he wanted a rival company to bag the contract.

The Congress president should answer about his relations with Pahwa in these land transactions, Irani said.

To a question about Union minister Ananth Hegde's controversial comments against the Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi, Irani parried the query saying she had not heard his statement but added that she was at the receiving end of the "same team Rahul Gandhi" when it comes to commenting against women.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

I Want Rahul Gandhi to Become Next PM, Says Jitan Ram Manjhi

BJP Targets Rahul, Priyanka over Land Deals; Congress Dismisses Allega ...

Google Bids Goodbye to Instant Messaging App 'Allo'

Documents in Rafale Review Pleas Sensitive to National Security, Photo ...

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Wikcets tumb ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.