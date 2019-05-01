BJP targeting me, doesn't want me to fight election in Varanasi: Tej Bahadur Yadav

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha candidate and former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on May 1 alleged that the BJP was creating "roadblocks" in his nomination process to "prevent" him from contesting elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Yadav's fate on fighting the polls from this temple town currently hangs in balance as the district election officer has served him notices pointing "discrepancies" in the two nominations filed by him.

"I had filed my first nomination as an Independent candidate on April 24 and on SP party symbol on April 29.If there were any issues with the nominations, why wasn't I informed earlier.Despite lack of time, our legal team is furnishing all details to the RO (returning officer)," he said.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the allegation levelled by Yadav, who was dismissed from the BSF after he complained about poor quality food being served to soldiers in a video, which went viral. The 43-year-old SP nominee, who is currently awaiting his fate in this elections, was surrounded by his supporters at the District Collectorate.

"We were asked to reply by 11 am today. My counsel has given all the answers, correspondences with the Election Commission (EC) to the RO's office. An NOC (no-objection certificate) is needed from the BSF, as to on what grounds I was dismissed," Yadav, who was wearing a camouflage T-shirt, said.

"I am being stopped from fighting elections as the 'nakli chowkidar (fake watchman)' of the country is afraid of the 'asli (real) chowkidar'," he alleged.

Modi refers to himself as the 'chowkidar' (watchman) of the nation.

Uttar Pradesh SP spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhupchandi alleged that Yadav was being "targeted" as he represented the aspirations and angst of farmers and jawans, and claimed the BJP got "afraid" of him as he is getting support from the people in Varanasi.

"Our supporters are also present outside the EC office in Delhi. We will continue to fight for justice," he said.