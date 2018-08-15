BJP talks of one nation one election as it fears loss in upcoming assembly polls: G A Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir today attacked the BJP for talking about 'one nation one election', saying it was an attempt by the ruling party to divert attention as it fears it will lose the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"BJP fears the results of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh due in November-December this year, so it is diverting attention of the nation by talking about simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and Assembly," Mir said interacting with party leaders here.

He claimed that there were clear indications that the BJP is "losing" in the poll-bound states due to its "dismal performance" both in the states and at the Centre.

Mir said the BJP gave slogan of 'India Shining' in 2004 but lost elections. "The mood is similar in the nation now as every section feels deceived by Modi ji's 'Jumlabazi' and BJP's politics of divide and rule. The people in the country want change".

The congress leader alleged that the Narendra Modi led government has proved to be an "utter failure" on all its poll promises like bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 Lakh in the account of every citizen, two crores jobs per year to the youths, bring down the prices of all commodities, end corruption and working for the welfare of poor, downtrodden, farmers and labour class.

"Prices have touched all time high, government is fleecing the consumers on petrol, diesel and domestic gas rates, jobs are nowhere as promised, while money from banks have been looted and looters of white money and bank loans are allowed to flew the country.

"Instead of bringing black money, Refale deal is the biggest example of the Modi government's transparency in one of the biggest defense deals, demonetization is example of the Modi's concern for poor and it shows how rich and capitalist were benefitted in the process," Mir alleged.

The Congress leader also questioned the BJP to count a single achievement in the state except "vitiating the atmosphere of peace and harmony and creating hatred and division".